Tigers right-hander Matt Manning was forced to leave his Wednesday night start against the Yankees (DET-NYY GameTracker) after taking a Giancarlo Stanton liner off the lower leg. The ball left the bat at 119 mph, which makes it the second-hardest batted ball of this season. Here's a look:
Tigers have activity in the bullpen after Matt Manning gets clipped in the ankle by this 119.5 mph Giancarlo Stanton liner: pic.twitter.com/2k8EEm08lg— Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 6, 2023
As you can see, Manning was able to field the ball and toss it to first for the 1-3 putout and final out of the inning. Between innings, he was removed for reliever Beau Briske. The team initially called it a "right foot injury." After the game, however, the team announced that Manning has a fractured foot and will miss the final three weeks of the 2023 season.
Matt Manning’s season is over. Fractured right foot. Different part of the foot than last time— Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 7, 2023
Stanton is of course no stranger to top-of-scale exit velocities, and from Manning's standpoint this was an unfortunate pairing of hitter prowess and batted-ball location.
Manning in his age-25 season has been a key piece for Detroit. In 15 starts and 78 innings, he boasts an ERA of 3.58 with 50 strikeouts and 21 walks. He was the No. 9 overall pick back in 2016 and is a key part of the Tigers' future.