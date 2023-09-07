Tigers right-hander Matt Manning was forced to leave his Wednesday night start against the Yankees (DET-NYY GameTracker) after taking a Giancarlo Stanton liner off the lower leg. The ball left the bat at 119 mph, which makes it the second-hardest batted ball of this season. Here's a look:

As you can see, Manning was able to field the ball and toss it to first for the 1-3 putout and final out of the inning. Between innings, he was removed for reliever Beau Briske. The team initially called it a "right foot injury."

Stanton is of course no stranger to top-of-scale exit velocities, and from Manning's standpoint this was an unfortunate pairing of hitter prowess and batted-ball location.

Manning in his age-25 season has been a key piece for Detroit. In 15 starts and 78 innings, he boasts an ERA of 3.58 with 50 strikeouts and 21 walks. He was the No. 9 overall pick back in 2016 and is a key part of the Tigers' future.