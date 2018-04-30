Tim Anderson just wants to have fun playing baseball and Salvador Perez and the fun police should let him

On Sunday, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson started things off against the Royals with an authoritative home run, and KC catcher Salvador Perez took offense at Anderson's ensuing exuberance ...

As noted in this very space, Perez objected to Anderson's shouting "F–--, let's go!" as he rounded the bases. That led to the somewhat heated exchange you see above. You'll furthermore recall that Anderson earlier this season raised the ire of Justin Verlander when he stole two bases while the White Sox were losing. (Why this upset Verlander is anyone's guess.) Then, of course, there was Brian Dozier, who somehow took affront by Chance Sisco's bunting against the shift. In other words, all of this has been too much with us in the 2018 season.

As for Anderson, he hit back against his on-field critics shortly after the Perez incident. Via James Fegan of The Athletic, here's what Anderson had to say about his moments of controversy this season ...

"They're trying to take the fun out of baseball. This game is fun, and I went through too much last year to not have fun. I'm having fun this year. It's exciting and I'm going to continue to be me. I'm playing this game and being me, and that's fun."

Man, amen to all of that. Baseball is in this writer's opinion the greatest of all sports, but among the major team sports it remains lamentably unique with its rich tradition of offense-seeking. We're told that such exultations are fine as long as they're in celebration with one's teammates and not as a means to taunt the opposition. Except that Anderson's latest "offense" certainly seems like a leadoff hitter using the moment to get the rest of the lineup fired up and ready to go. Still and yet, there's Perez, regarding the whole affair with the prim aversion of a schoolmarm with food poisoning.

Let's also repeat for sufficient emphasis that this season has also seen:

A player get upset that an opposing player did not cooperatively hit into the shift with which he was presented.

A player get upset than an opposing player stole bases even though the base-stealer's team was behind at the time.

Good Lord, just think about those for a second.

I think this is all too dumb for words, but I generally come down on the "let the players figure it out" side of things. Younger players -- those not taught to play the game in a constant state of apology -- are taking over, and those who act as divining rods for baseball affronts are becoming less common by the day.

Eventually, we'll see the baseball equivalent of James Harden's ending Wesley Johnon's metaphorical life ...

And rather than rending garments, we'll all have a good laugh about it. Until then, though, "Baseball Is Very Serious Church" shall be the ethos in some quarters.