Former MLB starting pitcher Tom Browning died at the age of 62 on Monday. The Boone County, Kentucky, Sheriff made the announcement that Browning was found unresponsive and "resuscitation efforts were not successful." The release also states that "no foul play is suspected in connection with Mr. Browning's death."

Browning was most known for his MLB career with the Reds as a starting pitcher. He was part of the rotation for the 1990 World Series champions, finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 1985 and was an All-Star in 1991. In parts of 12 seasons (1984-1995) -- 11 with the Reds and one with the Royals -- Browning was 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA and exactly 1,000 strikeouts in 1,921 innings. A workhorse through his prime, he topped 225 innings six times, winning at least 14 games five times, including a 20-win season in 1985.

Browning's only trip to the postseason came in 1990, but he got the win in his one World Series start and the Reds took the title in a four-game sweep over the heavily favored A's.

A career highlight for Browning was throwing, at the time, the 12th perfect game in MLB history. He pulled it off on Sept. 16, 1988. At the time, he was the first lefty to throw a perfect game since Sandy Koufax did so in 1965. It is still the only perfect game in Reds history and, sure enough, take note of what Hall of Famer Barry Larkin calls him:

A different type of career highlight came in 1993, when Browning joined Cubs fans on a rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field.

Browning's career came to an end somewhat abruptly. On May 9, 1994, he broke his arm while throwing a pitch in a gruesome on-field injury. His comeback attempt with the Royals next season lasted just two starts.

Browning was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006 and his place in Reds history has long since been secure.