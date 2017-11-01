Tommy Lasorda to Dave Roberts: You haven't done s--- until you win tomorrow

Consider it a message of inspiration ... sort of ... going into Game 7 of the World Series

LOS ANGELES -- Not long after the Dodgers prevailed over the Astros on Tuesday night to force a seventh game of the 2017 World Series, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts made his way to the interview room at Dodger Stadium. Just before he got there, Hall of Famer and former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda gave him some words of inspiration. 

To quote the legendary skipper, "You haven't done s--- until you win tomorrow."

That's sort of true, in this zero-sum thing called sports. So, yeah, the Dodgers' 2017 season will be a disappointment if they don't prevail over the Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday night. As for Lasorda, he led the Dodgers to World Series titles in 1981 and 1988, so, yeah, he knows about doing s---. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories