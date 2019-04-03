Trea Turner injury: Nationals shortstop suffers broken index finger on bunt attempt

The Washington Nationals suffered a sizable loss on Tuesday, and it wasn't the 8-2 defeat they received at the hands of the Bryce Harper-led Philadelphia Phillies.

Rather, the Nationals saw shortstop Trea Turner exit the game in the first inning after taking a pitch to his right index finger on a bunt attempts. Turner underwent X-rays and after the game manager Davey Martinez confirmed what most suspected: Turner had broken a finger.

Dave Martinez: Trea Turner has a broken index finger. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 3, 2019

It's unclear how much time Turner will miss, but it should be obvious that his injury is not a good development for the Nationals, who are already 1-3 on the year. (It doesn't help that first baseman Matt Adams also left Tuesday's game due to back spasms.)

Turner was supposed to be a big part of the Washington lineup thanks to his speed and on-base abilities -- a combination he has used to post at least a 100 OPS+ in each of his first three full MLB seasons. He has started this season well, too, going 5 for 13 with two home runs and four stolen bases (on four tries).

Now, the Nationals will have to turn to Wilmer Difo as their most-days shortstop. Difo has received fine marks for his defensive efforts, but can't match up to Turner's offense -- for his career he's a .250/.310/.358 hitter (75 OPS+).

Down the road, a prolonged absence from Turner plus some poor play from Difo could result in the hastened arrival of prospect Carter Kieboom. For the time being, the 21-year-old Kieboom is slated for Triple-A. He's considered the 25th best prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.