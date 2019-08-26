Trevor Bauer, former Indians pitcher: 'I don't really miss a whole lot about Cleveland'

During his time with the Cleveland Indians, Trevor Bauer was never really one to keep his true thoughts a secret. Now with the Cincinnati Reds, it seems that's not going to change much.

Bauer, who was traded from the Indians to the Reds earlier this season, was asked about the transition over the weekend, and he had some rather harsh words that may not sit too well with the fanbase that cheered him on for years.

"It was very easy coming in," Bauer said of the move to the Reds. "Everyone did a really great job of being accommodating and making it easy for me to make the transition. The information is great here, the coaching staff is great here. Overall I am a whole lot happier here than I was. Sometimes you don't realize how unhappy you are in a situation until you are out of it, because it's just kind of day-to-day life.

"I miss some of my teammates and stuff, but overall, I don't really miss a whole lot about Cleveland."

Ouch.

Bauer, 28, spent seven seasons in Cleveland and was a key piece of the club's starting rotation for the past several years. He earned his first All-Star selection last season but had been somewhat of a lightning rod in the clubhouse and with the media thanks to his eccentric personality and occasional wild antics.

In his final appearance with the Indians, Bauer chucked a baseball over the center field fence when Cleveland manager Terry Francona came out of the dugout to remove him from the game. It was a rather perfect exit for a guy who was entirely unpredictable during his tenure there.

After the trade to the Reds, Bauer posted an emotional video reflecting on his time with the Indians. He closed out that video with the message "When I look back at the last six years of my life, I'll be left with one takeaway: How special my time here has been," he said. "Thank you, Cleveland. Forever."

It would seem that he's a little less flooded with emotion and sentiment regarding his time in Cleveland these days, and he appears to be enjoying his Ohio shift to Cincinnati.