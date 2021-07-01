Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of sexual assault, and a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department confirmed they're investigating the allegations. Major League Baseball and the Dodgers are also aware of the accusations -- which include allegations in a restraining order of Bauer choking and punching a woman -- and the Dodgers said in a statement that the league "will be handling this matter."

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that Bauer is still scheduled to start against the Washington Nationals in D.C. on Sunday. Roberts told Ardaya that their direction was not to do anything until they receive guidance from MLB.

"I'm in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball," Roberts said. "Their recommendation was for us to -- he was our scheduled Sunday start -- and to move forward and have him start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of just following what they had advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow kind of their lead."

Bauer is with the team in D.C. and was warming up on the field at Nationals Park ahead of Thursday night's game.

MLB has yet to issue a statement of its own. The league's collectively bargained domestic violence policy allows MLB to discipline Bauer even if no criminal charges are filed. Other players facing accusations have been placed on administrative leave while the legal process plays out.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young Award last season with the Cincinnati Reds. During the offseason, the right-hander signed a three-year deal worth $102 million with the Dodgers.