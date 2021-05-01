Twins rookie outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff enjoyed a fun milestone Friday night in Target Field when he went the other way for the first career home run of his career. There were even two runners on base, so how about a three-run shot for your first?

What a moment for Kirilloff. His first career home run opens up on a 4-0 lead over the team that entered Friday night with the best record in the AL, the Kansas City Royals.

He later added another bomb:

The Twins would go on to win, 9-1. They've now won two games in a row -- in blowout fashion, no less -- after a dreadful 7-15 start. It's worth mention that before this game, the Twins only had two home runs all season from left-handed hitters. Kirilloff matched that in one game.

Heading into this spring, CBS Sports prospect expert R.J. Anderson ranked Kirilloff as the 23rd-best prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Twins' system. Here's what Anderson had to say regarding the young slugger:

Kirilloff made his big-league debut during the playoffs, going 1-for-4 in the Twins' Wild Card Series loss against the Astros. Expect him to get hundreds of more plate appearances during the 2021 season, and expect him to do far more damage. Kirilloff has the potential to hit for average and power, which will be more pivotal to him than the standard high-ranked hitting prospect: he's never walked in as much as nine percent of his plate appearances as a professional. Defensively, Kirilloff has enough arm strength to man right, though he could end up sliding to first base on a permanent basis as he matures.

The Twins' first-round pick out of high school in 2016 (15th overall) out of high school, Kirilloff carried a .317/.365/.498 career line in the minors and keep in mind he was always much younger than the average age per level. He's still just 23 years old.

Kirilloff came into Friday night hitting just .115 so far in 2021 in 26 at-bats, but there's a lot of potential lurking in that bat. Maybe the oppo shot here got him going.