Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit in the left elbow with a pitch from Brewers starter Colin Rea in the third inning Friday night. Here's a video of the pitch and Tatis' reaction, which appeared to show him in a great deal of pain.

Tatis did stay in the game to run the bases and even took the field the following inning. Next time his spot in the lineup came around, however, Tyler Wade pinch hit for him.

The Padres have announced that Tatis left the game with "a left tricep contusion." In layman's terms, that's a bruise to the back of the upper part of the left arm and it's in the muscle. If indeed that's all this is, it's outstanding news for Tatis and the Padres. The concern here would've been something in the elbow bone.

Generally speaking, the announcement during the game is followed by a battery of tests, including X-rays and CT scans on the area of the injury, meaning it's possible we'll hear worse news on Saturday. Still, there's room for cautious optimism right now.

Tatis is incredibly talented, but he's lost a lot of time to injury so far in his young career, having suffered injuries to his hamstring, back, shoulder (several times), oblique and wrist.

Through 80 games this season, Tatis had successfully managed to stay healthy and play in every single game. He's hitting .279/.354/.468 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 RBI, 50 runs and eight stolen bases.

The Padres have been inconsistent this season, but entered the game holding down the third NL Wild Card spot. If they lose Tatis for a long period of time, it'll be awfully tough to hold that spot. As such, the Padres and their fans will keep their fingers crossed that the news doesn't get worse than a triceps contusion.