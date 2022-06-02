The Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins square off in an afternoon matchup on Thursday. Comerica Park hosts the game, and the contest wraps up a five-game series between the two sides. Detroit won three of the first four games, including a victory on Wednesday. The Tigers are 20-30 overall, while Minnesota is 30-22 to begin the 2022 campaign.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a -130 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds.

Twins vs. Tigers money line: Twins -130, Tigers +110

Twins vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Tigers run line: Twins -1.5

MINN: The Twins are 13-11 in road games

DET: The Tigers are 14-15 in home games



Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is sending Chris Archer to the mound to begin Thursday's game, and his pedigree speaks for itself. Archer is a two-time All-Star, and he has a 3.57 career ERA against the Tigers. That includes a start on May 23 in which Archer allowed only one earned run against Detroit, and the veteran right-hander has a 3.31 ERA on the road this season.

Archer is also facing a lineup that is scuffling to say the least. Detroit ranks dead-last in the American League with 143 runs scored, a figure that isn't close to any other squad in the league. The Tigers are also in the bottom two in batting average (.224), on-base percentage (.285), and walk rate (7.0 percent), with dead-last marks in slugging percentage (.327) and home runs (29) this season. Detroit doesn't make much happen on the base paths either, as evidenced by only 11 stolen bases, and Minnesota can be confident in its run prevention projection.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit's run prevention is stellar. The Tigers are in the top three of the American League in team ERA at 3.48, and Detroit's bullpen is genuinely strong. Detroit's relievers are No. 2 in the AL with a 2.88 combined ERA, and the Tigers are near the top of the league in wins above replacement and ground ball rate (47.2 percent) from relief pitchers. Minnesota has offensive strengths, but the Twins are dead-last in the American League with only 10 stolen bases.

On the other side, Detroit is facing a struggling starter in Chris Archer, who has a 4.93 ERA in his last 38 outings overall. In contrast, the Tigers are deploying a former first-round pick in Alex Faedo, who has a 3.00 ERA this season with less than three walks per nine innings and two earned runs or fewer allowed in each outing in 2022.

