Baseball fans have the opportunity to own a rather unusual piece of MLB history. The dentures of Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb are currently up for auction at SCP Auctions.

Cobb is considered one of the best players ever to step on a baseball field, and now fans can own his false teeth -- but they come with a heavy cost. At the moment, Cobb's dentures are going for just under $12,000.

On the official listing at SPC Auctions, the description explains that the upper and lower dentures will be included, as well as a "brass opening device." The site also states that the dentures were once on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Originally sourced from the collection of Cobb's biographer Al Stump, our consignor acquired them in the famous Barry Halper sale back in 1999 and has owned them ever since," the description reads." At one point, Cobb's famous jaws were loaned to the Baseball Hall of Fame where they were displayed in the museum in Cooperstown, NY. This incredible, one-of-a-kind artifact has been preserved in immaculate condition since Cobb's death in 1961."

Cobb spent 22 seasons with the Tigers from 1905 to 1926, and he holds the MLB record for career batting average at .366. Between his lengthy stint with the Tigers and two seasons with the Philadelphia Athletics, Cobb also hit a total of 117 home runs and tallied 1,944 RBI.

In 1936, Cobb became part of the Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class, along with other legends like Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson.