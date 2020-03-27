Vin Scully shares heartfelt message with Dodgers, MLB fans amid coronavirus outbreak
Scully is eagerly awaiting Opening Day like many baseball fans are
The MLB season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and much like many baseball around the country, former Los Angeles Dodgers legendary announcer Vin Scully is also eagerly awaiting Opening Day -- whenever it should come. The Hall of Fame broadcaster spent more than 50 years behind the mic for the Dodgers and has seen it all both on and off the diamond, and offers words of wisdom to baseball fans around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video that was posted by the Dodgers Twitter account, Scully shared a heartwarming message about what is going on in the world and what he is most looking forward to.
"Most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day," Scully said. "I trust all is well. I hope you are far and away from any sickness, and I miss you."
Much like the United States population, Scully appears to have quarantined himself inside his home.
Scully also spoke about what he misses the most about being involved with the game of baseball since his retirement following the 2016 season. The Hall of Fame broadcaster revealed that he misses the "ladies that make the hot dogs," along with the elevator operators and ushers throughout Dodger Stadium.
Scully also urged people to spend this time with their families and stay safe while the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.
