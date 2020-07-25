Watch Now: MLB Late Slate Selections: Braves (-111) at Mets (+101) ( 2:42 )

Major League Baseball continued its 2020 regular season with a full slate of games Saturday, including the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field. In the top of the second inning, Braves right fielder Adam Duvall took Mets lefty Steven Matz yard for a one-out, solo home run to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead (GameTracker). Duvall's blast landed in the right field stands, and on the way down, the baseball knocked into a cardboard cutout of a dog. Yup, you read that sentence right. Watch, and then let us explain.

With no spectators allowed in ballparks to start the season, some MLB clubs have come up with creative ways to improve the fan experience this season. One of them being the opportunity for fans to send in photographs of themselves, or pets, to get blown up on a cardboard cutout and placed in one of the empty stands of their favorite club's home stadium. In this instance, this particular four-legged fans' cardboard cutout, belonged to none other than Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil's dog, Willow.

If that doesn't tell you how weird this 60-game season is going to be, then I don't know what else does. Might as well just embrace it now because I have a feeling it's only going to get crazier from here on out.