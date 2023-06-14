Braves reliever Jesse Chavez was carried off the field Wednesday afternoon after a comeback one-hopper struck him in what appeared to be the upper area of the left shin. The ball off the bat of Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera was 99.6 miles per hour.

Here's the footage, with the highlight of the play coming around the 1:08 mark:

It'll take some time, but eventually the Braves will provide a health update on Chavez's lower left leg. In the meantime, the Braves and their fans will hope for something like a bruise. Chavez has been so valuable out of the bullpen this season, especially given the struggles of high-profile relievers like A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias at different points in the season.

In 29 innings, Chavez has a 1.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36 strikeouts against nine walks. He's amassed 1.3 WAR and that isn't even far off his career high, despite it being a cumulative stat and this being June 14.

The 39-year-old Chavez is pitching in his 16th big-league season and has never been an All-Star, but he actually has a chance this time around, should things -- including news on this injury -- break right for him.

The Braves entered Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers with a 40-26 record, good for a four-game lead in the NL East.