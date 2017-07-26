WATCH: Minor league outfielder pulls a Jose Canseco, allows home run off his head

Hands down, my all-time favorite baseball blooper is the home run that bounced off Jose Canseco's head. Here's the video. You've seen it a million times. It never gets old. It's so great that we decided to make a bobblehead out of it.

Tuesday night right fielder Zach Borenstein of the Triple-A Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) pulled a Canseco and had a fly ball bounce off his head and hop over the wall for a home run. Dodgers top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo was the beneficiary. Here's the video and here's a GIF:

No Jose Cansecos were harmed in the hitting of this home run by #Dodgers No. 2 prospect Alex Verdugo of @okc_dodgers. pic.twitter.com/9jXVPkevKO — MiLB.com (@MiLB) July 26, 2017

Geez, that ball had impressive distance off Borenstein's head, didn't it? He was a good 20-30 feet away from the wall when it hit his head. That one had to hurt pretty good. I'm sure he has a welt.

Anyway, laugh it off, Zach. Show that highlight to the grand kids one day.