Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett had an altercation with a fan during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garrett ended up throwing a drink on a fan that was heckling him near the Royals' dugout.

Here's a clip of the incident:

Garrett was on his way back to the Royals' bullpen when he clearly had enough of the fan. In the video, Garrett stopped to yell at a man in a gray shirt and appeared to toss water on the fan, which also landed on a young fan that was sitting nearby.

The veteran reliever revealed after the game that the fan "disrespected" him prior to the incident.

"Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks," Garrett wrote in a reply to the video on Twitter. "I really wish I could go to someone's work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

A person that was claiming to be the fan on Twitter stated that the altercation occurred because he told Garrett that he "stunk."

It's unclear if the fan will be punished for the incident. Neither the Royals and White Sox have publicly commented on the altercation.