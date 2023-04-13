Shagging fly balls is part of the job for baseball dads, but that usually is not the case at the MLB level. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got to experience that kind of moment during Wednesday night's game against the Texas Rangers, however.

In the top of the seventh inning, Witt Jr. hit a foul ball down the first-base line and into a suite at Globe Life Field. The ball just happened to land right in front of his father, former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt Sr., who picked it up and held onto the unique souvenir.

Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reported that Bobby Witt Jr. wrote the date on the ball, along with the message, "Hit by Bobby Witt Jr., caught by Bobby Witt Sr."

After that foul ball, Witt Jr. went on to single in that at-bat, and he stole third base before scoring on a hit by Franmil Reyes. Between that and sending his father a souvenir the hard way, it was a complete inning for the younger Witt.

The Royals went on to trounce the Rangers, 10-1, and Witt Jr. notched three hits and an RBI. It was a strong game for the 22-year-old, but he will remember it for much more than a few hits and a blowout win.