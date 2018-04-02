Watch Yankees home Opening Day vs. Rays online: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
The New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays
After being snowed out on Monday, the New York Yankees will begin the home portion of their 2018 regular-season schedule on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees weighed starting staff ace Luis Severino on regular rest. In the end, however, they decided to stick with Jordan Montgomery, who will be making his season debut. Montgomery is a strike-throwing lefty with a varied arsenal. In his rookie season, he posted a 116 ERA+ and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 29 starts. That performance was deemed good enough to warrant a sixth-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting.
The Rays, on the other paw, elected to alter their pitching plans, as Chris Archer will get the nod in place of Austin Pruitt. Archer's first time out this year saw him sprinkle six hits, four runs, and a walk over six innings against the Boston Red Sox. Archer has a top-end fastball-slider combination. Last season he made his second career All-Star team.
Here's how you can watch the Rays and Yankees come Tuesday afternoon:
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 3
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York
- Starting Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: YES, Fox Sports Sun (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Yankees and Rays fans in the New York and Tampa markets can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
