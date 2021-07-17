The Chicago White Sox on Saturday announced that they've come to terms with right-handed starter Lance Lynn on a contract extension that will pay him $38 million over two years. The deal also includes a club option for 2024.

Lynn, 34, has positioned himself as an AL Cy Young contender in his first season with Chicago:

Lance Lynn CHW • SP • 33 ERA 1.99 WHIP 1.04 IP 90.2 BB 31 K 105 View Profile

For his career, Lynn has pitched to a 3.48 ERA/119 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 2.71 across parts of 10 major league seasons. The recent festivities in Coors Field marked his second career All-Star appearance. Since signing with the Rangers prior to the 2019 season, Lynn's truly been on another level: 3.20 ERA/151 ERA+ with 440 strikeouts and 113 unintentional walks in 383 innings and 62 starts. Relatedly, Lynn finished fifth in the AL Cy Young vote in 2019 and sixth in 2020.

The White Sox acquired him in December of last year in exchange for right-hander Dane Dunning and minor league left-hander Avery Weems. Lynn had been slated for free agency this coming offseason, but now the Sox have secured his services through at least the 2023 season and seemingly done so at highly reasonable rates. Given that the White Sox are squarely in contending mode, the Lynn extension provides them with an ace presence in the rotation for the near- to mid-term.