The Chicago White Sox look to right the ship after five-straight losses when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox (43-30) currently boast a two-game lead for first place in the American League Central. The Pirates (26-45), last in the National League Central, beat Chicago in the first game of the series and are surprising winners of three of their past four games.

First pitch from the PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Pirates odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

White Sox vs. Pirates money line: Chicago -160, Pittsburgh +150

White Sox vs. Pirates run line: Pittsburgh +1.5 (-115)

White Sox vs. Pirates over-under: 8.5 runs

CWS: The White Sox have covered 71 percent of the time when listed as road favorites.

PIT: The Pirates have won six of the past seven games against Chicago in PNC Park.

Why you should back the White Sox



In spite of multiple injuries, the White Sox have boasted one of the most productive lineups in baseball all season. Led by Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Yoan Moncada, Chicago has enough star power to pose a serious threat to any opposing pitcher.

So, with unproven starter Chase De Jong on the mound for the Pirates, it should come as no surprise that the White Sox are implied for one of the highest run totals of any team playing on Wednesday. De Jong's 4.26 ERA doesn't stand out at first glance, but that has come on just a 19-inning sample size. In 73 career innings, De Jong's ERA sits at 6.38. And a look at his peripherals and advanced indicators for this season suggests that his 2021 ERA should be closer to that 6.38 mark. Regression could certainly be coming for De Jong while facing this potent Chicago lineup.

Why you should back the Pirates

There's a reason the total is set for nearly nine runs in this one -- the Pirates aren't the only team with a suspect pitcher on the mound. Chicago's Dylan Cease has shown flashes of brilliance, but there have been more downs than ups for him as of late. In four June starts, Cease has a 6.75 ERA. Opponents have been really seeing the ball well during that time, recording a 41.1 percent hard-hit rate and 16.1 percent barrel rate against Cease.

Pittsburgh's lineup features many hard-hitting lefties who could pose a problem for the right-handed Cease, highlighted by the red-hot switch-hitting Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds enters Wednesday's action with multiple hits in five of his past six games, and he has two home runs and seven RBIs during that span. He and lefty leadoff hitter Adam Frazier were a big part of Pittsburgh's six-run output against Chicago ace Lucas Giolito on Tuesday, and they could make life difficult for Cease in Wednesday's outing.

