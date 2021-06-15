Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair the proximal tendon tears in his right hamstring, the team announced. As a result of the operation, Madrigal will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Madrigal, 24, was in the midst of a high-quality season. In 215 trips to the plate, he'd hit .305/.349/.425 (117 OPS+) with 16 extra-base hits and a stolen base. His 7.9 percent strikeout rate remains the lowest in the American League among qualifiers, and the second-lowest in all of Major League Baseball. (Kevin Newman, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is lower at 6.6 percent.)

In Madrigal's absence, the White Sox have primarily turned to Danny Mendick. Should general manager Rick Hahn decide to go outside the organization, CBS Sports provided a handful of potential replacements for Madrigal last week, including Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison. Here's part of what we wrote about Frazier:

Arguably the most obvious name in the piece, Adam Frazier is in the midst of a career season (.329/.392/.468, or a 139 OPS+) and is another season away from free agency, making him an obvious trade candidate for the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. As with some other names on here, Frazier is a contact-driven hitter with enough defensive versatility to foresee him having a role should Madrigal return before the season ends.

Madrigal isn't the only notable White Sox hitter on the mend. Chicago is currently without outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez. The White Sox received some good news on Monday, as Jiménez was cleared to resume baseball activities, several months after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

The White Sox entered Tuesday with a 41-25 record on the year, good for first place in the American League Central. Chicago will continue its series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday before trucking to Houston for a four-game set versus the Astros this weekend.