Tuesday's Game 1 of the 2020 World Series (TB-LAD GameTracker) was a classic pitcher's duel between Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays until L.A.'s Cody Bellinger hit a sky-scraping home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Bellinger turned around a first-pitch 98 mph fastball from Glasnow and sent it 378 feet to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. It's not the longest home run of Bellinger's career, but it may be one of the highest.

Here's a look:

In four career plate appearances against Glasnow, Bellinger now has three home runs. That's also his fourth homer of the 2020 postseason. During the regular season, Bellinger didn't perform up to his standards of 2019, when he won the NL MVP award, but he's flipped a switch in October.

Since Bellinger's swing is such a shining example of proper baseball aesthetics, let's have a closer look:

Lovely, you'll agree.

Also meriting a closer look is Bellinger's celebration for this particular clout. Please witness through the magic of color television:

That's not how home runs are typically commemorated, but in Bellinger's case he appeared to dislocate his shoulder while turning the word party into a verb following his go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday. So we have good news on two fronts -- one, Bellinger's shoulder appears to be in fighting shape for the World Series, and, two, he's found a presumably safer way to whoop it up with his mess-mates.

Yes, exactly.