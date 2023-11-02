Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been named Most Valuable Player for the 2023 World Series. Seager was given the award following the Rangers' series-clinching win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Wednesday's Game 5.

It's the second time Seager has won the award. He was also MVP of the 2020 World Series as a member of the Dodgers. Coincidentally, that World Series was played in the COVID-prompted bubble at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of Seager's current team.

Seager becomes just the fourth player ever to win two World Series MVP awards. He joins Sandy Koufax of the Dodgers (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson of the Cardinals (1964 and 1967), and Reggie Jackson (1973 with the A's and 1977 with the Yankees). Seager also claimed NLCS MVP honors during that 2020 postseason.

In this World Series – the first ever won by the Rangers – Seager batted .286 over the five games against Arizona with three home runs and errorless defense at the crucial position of shortstop. One of those three home runs was Seager's clutch game-tying blast in the ninth inning of Game 1 that may have altered the course of the series:

Each of Seager's three home runs of the series came in eventual Texas wins. Overall, Seager now has 19 playoff home runs to his credit. Only Derek Jeter with 20 is ahead of him on that list. In the clincher, it was Seager's ground-ball single to the opposite side that ended Zac Gallen's no-hit bid and led to Seager's scoring the first run of Game 5.

The 29-year-old Seager was similarly excellent during Texas' 90-win regular season. While hamstring and thumb injuries cost him significant time, he produced at an exceptionally high level when healthy. In 119 games, Seager hit .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and an AL-leading 42 doubles. That's excellent production for any hitter, let alone one who doubles as a plus-fielding shortstop.

In addition to winning the World Series MVP, Seager is also likely bound for a high finish in the AL MVP balloting.

