Wyatt Langford, the No. 4 prospect in the minors, has made the Texas Rangers' Opening Day roster, according to manager Bruce Bochy (via Dallas Morning News). Langford, 22, was the fourth pick in last summer's draft out of the University of Florida. He set his quick ascent into motion right away, batting .360/.480/.677 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases across four levels. The Rangers claimed they would have an open mind about him making the Opening Day roster heading into the spring, and they lived up to their word.

In 17 spring training games, he's hit .388/.446/.796 with six homers and 19 RBI.

Langford figures to see some action in the outfield, alongside fellow top prospect Evan Carter, as well as at designated hitter. The Rangers are currently without star shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe due to injuries.

Here's what CBS Sports wrote about Langford earlier this spring:

CBS Sports ranked Langford as the No. 2 player in the draft class last summer, noting that he would've been a quality No. 1 pick most years. It's to be seen how his big-league career pans out, but he validated our belief in him as much as he possibly could have in 44 minor-league games. Langford hit .360/.480/.677 with 10 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and two more walks than strikeouts split across four levels, including a five-game cameo in Triple-A. He has unorthodox swing mechanics -- he barely loads his hands and he steps in the bucket -- yet scouts have felt confident giving him plus offensive projections even before he took a pro at-bat. Langford also possesses sneaky speed, and there was some thought he would be able to begin his big-league career in center. He's unlikely to receive that opportunity with the Rangers, though it's possible he gets the chance to make the team out of camp.

The Rangers will begin the season on March 28 against the Chicago Cubs.