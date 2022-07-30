New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is in the middle of a scorching hot streak and he reached a milestone Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals (GameTracker). Judge socked his 42nd home run of the season -- it is his 12 homer in his last 14 games -- and it was his 200th career home run. Kyle Schwarber (32) and Yordan Alvarez (30) are the only other players with even 30 home runs this season.

Here is Judge's 42nd homer of 2022. It comes one day after he hit two homers and robbed a homer:

Judge is the first player in Yankees history to hit 42 home runs before August and he is the second fastest player in baseball history to 200 career homers. Here's the leaderboard:

Ryan Howard: 658 games to 200 homers Aaron Judge: 671 Ralph Kiner: 706 Juan Gonzalez: 766 Harmon Killebrew and Albert Belle: 769

"Like I've said a thousand times, I'm focused on winning baseball games right now," Judge told MLB.com following Friday's game when asked about possibly hitting 60 home runs. "The stats and stuff like that, we can talk about that at the end of the year."

The Yankees are playing their 102nd game of the season Saturday. The Yankees -- and American League -- single-season record is 61 home runs by Roger Maris in 1961. To match that total Judge needs to hit 13 homers in his team's final 60 games. Seeing how he's gone deep 12 times in his last 14 games, we are officially on record watch.

Judge, 30, took a .297/.378/.668 batting line into Saturday's game. He leads baseball in runs (84), RBI (89), and total bases (250) in addition to home runs. Judge famously rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in spring training and will become a free agent after the season.