Despite finishing with their worst record since 1992, the New York Yankees are expected to retain manager Aaron Boone, reports SNY. Boone has one year remaining on his contract and captain Aaron Judge has publicly supported Boone many times over the years, and that's the right guy to have in your corner.

Here are more details from SNY:

Per league sources, Boone is expected back with the Yankees next season. It is unclear exactly when or how the Yankees will finalize or announce that. Technically, no action needs to be taken, as Boone is under contract for next season. At this point, the only way Boone's fate could change is if those (organizational meetings later this week) somehow go so sideways that they end in a surprise firing. No one expects that to happen.

Boone, 50, just wrapped up his sixth season as Yankees manager and this year is the first time the Yankees missed the postseason under his watch. They did extend their winning season streak to an impressive 31 seasons, though the Yankees went 82-80, and finished in fourth place. They were also outscored 25 runs. The Yankees badly need a fresh perspective and new ideas.

"He's got a good feel for the clubhouse, with the 100-win seasons and the things he's done," Judge told MLB.com on Sunday. "He's just a good communicator. He's able to hold guys accountable. If he sees things he doesn't like, he's going to call you in the office and let you know. He's just been a great manager year in, year out. I'm looking forward to more years with him."

In Boone's six seasons the Yankees are 509-361 (.585) and have won two AL East titles (2019 and 2022). They haven't won a pennant since 2009, however, and their 14-year pennant drought is the second longest in franchise history behind 18 years from 1903-20. It seems likely the Yankees will change something this offseason, but apparently it will not be the manager.