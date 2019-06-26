Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton avoids injured list, but could miss London Series with knee bruise

NEW YORK -- Only seven days after returning from a two-month stint on the injured list, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday night's win over the Blue Jays (NYY 4, TOR 3) with another injury. Stanton was removed with a right knee contusion in the fourth inning.

The injury originally occurred when Stanton ran the bases in the first inning. Here's video of the play. Stanton said he is unsure if he got hurt sliding into second base, or during the collision with Clayton Richard at third base.

The Yankees sent Stanton for tests following Tuesday's game and, Wednesday morning, manager Aaron Boone announced everything checked out well. Stanton has a bruise but no significant damage to the knee. Because the team has so many upcoming off-days due to their weekend London Series trip, they will not put Stanton on the injured list.

"Tests were good," Boone said. "He came in today -- there's no swelling in there -- sore and stiff. He is going through treatment now. So nothing as far as any moves or anything like that. We're just kind of seeing how the next couple hours unfold, and even the next couple days, but no move or anything."

The Yankees are off Thursday and Friday leading into the two-game London Series with the Red Sox this weekend. They then have Monday off as well, so that's three off-days in the next five days. Also, the Yankees and Red Sox each get to use a 26th player during the London Series, allowing the Yankees to carry an extra outfielder while Stanton is down.

"I think the fact that there's no swelling in there is a good sign," Boone added. "But again, he came in stiff today, so he's working through treatment and seeing how he responds to that. Hopefully we'll be able to get some good information in the next couple hours, but certainly in the next couple days. Once we get through today, obviously those couple days factor into things as well."

The Yankees hope Giancarlo Stanton will only miss a few days with his latest injury. USATSI

Stanton missed two months with various injuries earlier this year -- he had a biceps injury that led to shoulder trouble, then a calf issue as well -- and he returned just last week. He went 6 for 22 (.273) with a double and a home run in five games between his injured list stint and this new knee issue. For now, he's day-to-day.

Even with the surprisingly productive Cameron Maybin on the injured list with a calf problem, the Yankees are deep in outfielders. Aaron Judge returned from his oblique issue last week, plus the Yankees have Clint Frazier stashed in Triple-A. Stanton's knee issue could lead to Frazier making the trip to London as the 26th player.

In eight games this season Stanton is 8 for 30 (.267) with one home run. Despite his injury -- and all their other injuries -- the Yankees come into Wednesday with a 51-28 record and a season-high six-game lead in the AL East. Still, the sooner they get Stanton back and keep him healthy, the more dangerous they will be.

"Obviously when he's going well one of those are guys that can impact a game in a profound way and carry a club when he's rolling hot," Boone said. "Hopefully it's not something that's too long and we get him back up and running soon, because I feel like over the last couple of days the timing and the at-bats have been really good. Hopefully this is a small bump in the road."