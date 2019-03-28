Yankees Opening Day: Mariano Rivera throws out ceremonial first pitch, and he's still got it
The Hall of Famer threw out the first pitch of the season for the Yankees, and it was right down the pipe
The annals of baseball are chock full of terrible first pitches, but we didn't get a chance for that at Yankee Stadium's Opening Day. Mariano Rivera threw out the first pitch of the season for the Yankees, and the new Hall of Famer kept it safe, but it was right down the pipe.
Rivera, the first ever unanimous Hall of Famer, looked confident going out to the mound, and he made it look as easy as he did during his 19-year MLB career.
Rivera, of course, has the most saves in MLB history with 652. He had a 2.21 career ERA with the Yankees, and his ERA+ of 205 is also the best ever. Rivera, who retired in 2013, was a 13-time All Star and an ALCS and World Series MVP to go along with his five World Series titles.
Arguably the only disappointing things about this opening pitch were that it wasn't one of his patented cutters and "Enter Sandman" didn't ring throughout Yankee Stadium when he came out. But we'll let it slide for a guy who's been out of baseball for five years and will be 50 in November.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: 2019 MLB Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about Opening Day 2019
-
White Sox vs. Royals preview, prediction
Carlos Rodon and Brad Keller square off at Kauffman Stadium to open the season
-
Red Sox vs. Mariners preview, prediction
Everything you need to know for Thursday's Boston vs. Seattle clash
-
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers preview, pick
The Dodgers are seeking their third straight NL pennant
-
Indians vs. Twins preview, prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's Cleveland vs. Minnesota showdown
-
Giants vs. Padres preview, prediction
Here is what you need to know as the Giants and Padres open their 2019 seasons Thursday