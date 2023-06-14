During the New York Yankees' game against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, a tooth could be seen dangling from the neck of outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera, and it was not his own. Cabrera wore his grandmother's tooth on a necklace during the Yankees' 7-6 win.

During the YES Network broadcast, reporter Meredith Marakovits explained why Cabrera chose to fashion such an odd piece of jewelry. Cabrera was simply obeying his mother, who wanted him to wear the tooth on the field.

"Whatever my mom tells me to do, I'm gonna do," Cabrera told Marakovits.

Cabrera is off to a slow start in the 2023 season, so perhaps his mother thought his grandmother's tooth might be a good luck charm. Regardless of the reason, Cabrera will have one of the most unique accessories in the MLB this year.

Cabrera entered the game in the sixth inning, and he only got one at-bat, in which he struck out looking. Through 58 games, Cabrera is hitting .195 with four home runs and 18 RBI in his second season with the Yankees. That represents a sophomore slump for Cabrera, who hit .247 with six homers and 18 RBI in 44 games as a rookie last season.