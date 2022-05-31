Yankee Stadium hosts a highly anticipated MLB on TBS matchup on Tuesday evening. The New York Yankees welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for the first matchup of a three-game set. The Angels aim to stop a five-game losing streak and improve on a 27-22 record. The Yankees also look to bounce back from two straight losses, and New York is 33-15 overall.

Yankees vs. Angels money line: Yankees -135, Angels +115

Yankees vs. Angels over-under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Angels run line: Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Los Angeles: The Angels are 12-9 in road games



New York: The Yankees are 17-7 in home games

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles is off to a stellar offensive start in 2022, and the Angels are also deploying a strong starting pitcher in Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard, a former All-Star, has a career 3.31 ERA and a 3.08 ERA in seven starts this season. In 2022, he has allowed only 1.9 walks per nine innings, and Syndergaard threw eight innings of one-run ball in his last outing. Right-handed batters have an ugly .585 OPS against Syndergaard this season, and he is facing a Yankees lineup that ranks in the bottom five of the American League in both doubles and triples.

On offense, the Angels are scalding hot with 235 runs, 412 hits and 67 home runs in 2022. Los Angeles also ranks in the top three of the American League in batting average (.251), on-base percentage (.322), slugging percentage (.426), and OPS (.748). The Angels have plenty of star power with Mike Trout, as the former three-time AL MVP is slugging .652 with 13 home runs and 13 doubles this season.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees have stellar metrics in creating runs and preventing runs. New York is in the top five of the American League with 220 runs scored, also ranking near the top of the league in home runs (67), walks (167), slugging percentage (.406), and OPS (.720) during the 2022 season. The Yankees are facing an Angels bullpen that has a 4.02 ERA, while New York's corps of relievers is outstanding. In fact, New York leads the American League in wins above replacement from relievers, and the Yankees bullpen has a 3.15 ERA with 9.46 strikeouts per nine innings and a 49.0 percent ground ball rate.

At the start of the day, the Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound, and the 29-year-old left-hander is enjoying success in 2022. Montgomery has a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this season, with only 1.6 walks per nine innings. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any 2022 start, and left-handed hitters have a hideous .250 OPS against Montgomery this season.

