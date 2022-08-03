Two American League playoff contenders square off on Wednesday afternoon. The AL East-leading New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners for a matinee tilt. The game is the finale of a three-contest series at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners are 56-49, while the Yankees bring an MLB-best 70-35 record into Wednesday's matchup.

Mariners vs. Yankees money line: Yankees -190, Mariners +158

Mariners vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

Mariners vs. Yankees run line: Yankees -1.5 (+122)

SEA: The Mariners are 20-19 in day games

NYY: The Yankees are 23-11 in day games

Why you should back the Mariners



Seattle can be confident with Luis Castillo on the hill. The two-time All-Star is making his first start in a Mariners uniform after arriving in a deadline deal from Cincinnati. Castillo has a 2.86 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP this season, with 9.53 strikeouts and 2.96 walks per nine innings. Opponents have only a .592 OPS against Castillo this season, and he owns a blistering career ground ball rate of 53.2 percent.

Castillo has been dominant lately, posting a 1.59 ERA in his last five starts, and Seattle's bullpen is above-average on the whole. Seattle's relievers rank in the top three of the AL in strikeout rate and walk rate, and the Mariners are also in the top three of the league in walks on offense. The Mariners are above the league average in home runs, triples, and on-base percentage in 2022.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees have MLB's best offense this season. In addition to leading the club to the best win-loss record in the league, New York's lineup has produced the most runs in the American League. The Yankees also sit atop the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases this season, with Aaron Judge in the middle of it all.

The MVP front runner has an MLB-leading 43 home runs, and Judge is leading the AL in runs scored, RBI, and total bases. The four-time All-Star has a .676 slugging percentage this season, and Judge can tee off on the opposition. New York also has an elite starting pitcher on the hill in Gerrit Cole, and New York's relievers are in the top three of the AL in wins above replacement, ground ball rate, and ERA with more than a strikeout per inning in 2022.

