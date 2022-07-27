The Subway Series wraps up on Wednesday night with the New York Mets (60-37) hosting the New York Yankees (66-32). The Mets secured a 6-3 win over the Yankees in a battle on Tuesday night. Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA) gets the start for the Mets, while Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Queens, N.Y. The Mets are the -190 money line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Yankees are a +158 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.



Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Mets -190, Yankees +158

Yankees vs. Mets run-line: Yankees +1.5 (-140)

Yankees vs. Mets over-under: seven runs

NYY: Yankees are 9-3 in their last 12 vs. National League East

NYM: Mets are 4-1 in their last five games following a win





Why you should back the Mets

Right fielder Starling Marte is a playmaker for the Mets as he's a reliable defender who has displayed great athleticism all across the field. The two-time All-Star is able to quickly turn his hips and drive the ball into gaps, and Marte is leading the team in batting average (.299) with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. He's recorded two-plus hits in four of his last five games.

First baseman Pete Alonso continues to dominate for New York, and he owns an effortless swing that's able to carry the ball into the top deck with ease. The two-time All-Star is a constant run-producer in the middle of the lineup as Alonso is fifth in the league in home runs (25) and first in RBI (83). In Game 1 of the series, he went 3-for-3 with a double and one run driven in.

Why you should back the Yankees

Center fielder Aaron Judge is having a sensational campaign with light-tower power. Judge owns the strength and plate discipline to consistently produce extra-base hits as the four-time All-Star can hit for average with outstanding run-producing abilities. Judge is first in the majors in home runs (38), second in RBI (82), and third in OPS (1.035). Over his past five games, he's belted five home runs along with 12 RBI.

Third baseman DJ LeMahieu is a patient hitter who is able to consistently make contact. LeMahieu can play all over the infield and has three Gold Glove trophies on his mantle. The three-time All-Star is currently hitting .278 with nine homers and 38 runs driven in. On July 23, he went 2-for-5 with two singles and one run scored.

