The New York Mets (79-44) and the New York Yankees (74-48) square off in the first contest of the 2022 Subway Series on Monday night. The Mets have won three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Yankees have struggled lately, going 2-6 over their last eight outings. Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA) is starting for the Mets. Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Mets are listed at -165 on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Mets -165, Yankees +140

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Mets -1.5 (+105)

NYY: The Yankees are +221 on the money line this year at home

NYM: The Mets are +278 on the money line in Scherzer starts this season

Why you should back the Mets



First baseman Pete Alonso has been remarkable for this club. Alonso is a slugger with gap-producing power. The two-time All-Star owns superb plate coverage and pitch recognition skills. Alonso is sixth in the league in home runs (30) and tied for first in RBI (102). On Aug. 19, he went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is an impact player both offensively and defensively. Lindor has sound range with a rocket for an arm. The four-time All-Star's bat speed is great with home-run power. Lindor is batting .274 with 21 home runs and is fifth in the majors in RBI (84). He's recorded two-plus hits in four of his last seven games.

Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge has been perhaps the best player in baseball this season. The four-time All-Star owns tremendous power and strength, allowing him to spray the ball all across the field. Judge is first in the league in home runs (46), tied for first in RBI (102) and second in OPS (1.044).

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another powerful bat for the Yankees. Rizzo generates great bat speed and power when he's at the dish. The three-time All-Star is also a nice throwing target for his teammates due to his size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds). Rizzo is tied for eighth in the league in homers (28) with 68 RBI. On Aug. 18, he went 2-for-3 with a double.

