Yankees vs. Red Sox: David Ortiz has the perfect response to Johnny Damon picking New York to win ALDS

The last time the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox met in the postseason, Johnny Damon was a member of the Red Sox. In fact, it was Damon's heroics that helped the Red Sox complete the their comeback from being down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Damon would leave the Red Sox after the ensuing season, joining the Yankees in free agency. Despite having spent about equal time with both teams, Damon has no mixed feelings about who he's rooting for in the American League Divisional Series -- the Yankees. Here's what he said, per the Boston Herald:

"Of course, I was on the winning side the last time with Boston," he said Friday. "And we recreated some many great moments for so many fans, and 86 years of losing finally turned into winning."



"But this time I'm rooting for New York," he said.

David Ortiz, Damon's old Boston teammate, already issued a response to the above. Hide the impressionable before clicking through, because Ortiz used an expletive to proclaim his shock and disgust at Damon's treachery. Ortiz, predictably, reaffirmed his Red Sox allegiance -- because, duh.

"Johnny Damon? That's some bull----, isn't it? Red Sox all the way," Big Papi said.

LDS games will air on FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

