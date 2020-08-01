Watch Now: Highlights: Red Sox at Yankees ( 1:43 )

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will continue their rivalry on Saturday night in the second of a three-game set. The Yankees entered the weekend in first in the American League East and won Friday's opener by a 5-1 score to improve to 5-1 on the season. The Red Sox's loss dropped them to 3-5 and last in the division.

Here's the series information, including how to watch this weekend's matchups.

Yankees-Red Sox series schedule, info

Saturday

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Odds: Yankees -190; Red Sox +170; O/U: 10

Sunday

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Saturday pitching matchup: Zack Godley vs. Masahiro Tanaka

Zack Godley will be making his first start for the Red Sox after signing with the club two weeks ago, following his release from the Detroit Tigers. He threw four shutout innings against the Mets earlier in the week, striking out seven of the 16 batters he faced. Godley has succeed as a big-league starter in the past, although he hasn't been as effective as desired since 2017. It's perhaps worth noting that Godley showed an altered approach in his first appearance, throwing more than 90 percent cutters and curveballs; last season, for comparison, he threw just over 58 percent cutters and curves. He enters with a career 4.64 ERA.

Masahiro Tanaka will be making his season debut. He suffered a concussion on July 4 after being struck in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton line drive. Tanaka's start will be the 164th of his career. He has a 3.75 ERA and a 4.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those appearances. Tanaka relies upon a low-80s slider, a low-90s fastball, and a splitter. Those pitches comprised more than 90 percent of his arsenal in 2019.