Yankees vs. Red Sox odds: MLB picks for April 12 from advanced computer model

The Boston Red Sox have the best record in the American League and they'll try to keep their hot streak going in the rubber match against the New York Yankees on Thursday. First pitch at Fenway Park is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are -105 on the money line, meaning it would take a $105 bet on New York to win to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup for April 12, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a blistering 6-2 run on its top-rated money-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, the computer has simulated Yankees-Red Sox 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and run-line picks.

We can tell you the model likes the over in 55 percent of simulations. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line, which you can see only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Yankees' bats started to come alive during a 10-7 victory Wednesday in which they pounded out 12 hits. But the computer is also aware of Boston's stellar pitching early on -- the team has a rock solid 2.53 ERA.

New York is 6-6 on the season and 3-3 away from home, while Boston is 9-2 with a 4-1 record at Fenway.

Taking the mound for New York will be Sonny Gray, who's 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Red Sox in six innings of work. He'll face Rick Porcello, who's 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA. The model is predicting Porcello to strike out five Yankees in six innings.

The Yanks are 2-7 in their past nine road games, while the Sox are 4-10 in their past 14 Thursday contests.

So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Yankees-Red Sox money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the week on a 6-2 run on its top-rated money-line picks.