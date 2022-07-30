The New York Yankees (68-33) and the Kansas City Royals (39-61) square off in an early contest on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees have won the first two matchups of the series thus far, including an 11-5 win on Friday. Jonathan Heasley (1-5, 5.50 ERA) is on the mound for Kansas City. Nestor Cortes (8-3, 2.48 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees.

The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -305 money-line favorite (risk $305 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Kansas City is a +240 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Royals money line: New York -305, Kansas City +240

Yankees vs. Royals run line: New York -1.5 (-145)

Yankees vs. Royals over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Over is 8-1 in Yankees' last nine games following a win

KC: Royals are 4-1 in their last five road games vs. a left-handed starter

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge has feasted on Kansas City pitching this series, hitting three home runs and driving in seven thus far. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another smooth offensive threat for the Bronx Bombers. Rizzo can generate plenty of bat speed and power with the ability to produce offense. The three-time All-Star is a reliable defender and a nice throwing target for his teammates. Rizzo ranks tied for seventh in the majors in home runs (24) with 59 RBIs.

Cortes has been rock-solid on the mound thus far. Cortes has the stuff to pile up strikeouts while he oozes superb confidence on the hill. The 2022 All-Star owns a nasty sinker and slider to keep batters off-balance. Cortes is eighth in the majors in ERA (2.48), 14th in WHIP (1.00) along with 106 strikeouts.

Why you should back the Royals

Infielder Nicky Lopez is an above-average hitter with the capability of making consistent contact. Lopez has great awareness of the strike zone with his compact swing. The 27-year-old also owns outstanding instincts in the batter's box or with his glove. He's currently hitting .244 with 13 RBIs. On July 24, he went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Whit Merrifield is a versatile defender, who can play multiple positions within the infield. Merrifield has flashed his quickness and speed on the bases but also defensively. He's tied for 12th in the league in stolen bases (15). The 33-year-old has a compact swing and can consistently smack singles to get on base. Merrifield is hitting .243 along with five dingers and 40 RBIs.

How to make Royals vs. Yankees picks

