Comerica Park hosts an intriguing American League matchup on Tuesday evening when the Detroit Tigers welcome the New York Yankees to town for a three-game series. Both teams enjoyed an off day on Monday, with Detroit entering at 4-5 overall this season. New York is 5-5 overall and 1-2 on the road.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds.

Yankees vs. Tigers money line: Yankees -220, Tigers +190

Yankees vs. Tigers over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Tigers run line: Yankees -1.5 (-125)

NYY: The Yankees are 47-37 in the last 84 road games

DET: The Tigers are 44-43 in the last 87 home games



Why you should back the Yankees

New York is the more talented team, as evidenced by both offense and run prevention. The Yankees have 33 walks in 10 games, ranking near the top of the American league, and New York led the league in walks in 2021. New York also blasted 222 home runs a year ago, ranking in the top three of the league, while Detroit currently ranks near the basement of the AL in runs scored (28), batting average (.201), slugging percentage (.318) and home runs (six) in 2022.

From there, the Yankees deploy an excellent pitching staff, leading the AL with a 2.53 team ERA. New York's bullpen boasts a league-leading 2.08 ERA with a 50.4 percent ground ball rate and more than a strikeout per inning. New York also has the superior starting pitcher in this matchup with Gerrit Cole. Cole, a four-time All-Star, owns a 2.89 ERA across more than 670 innings since the start of the 2018 season. Cole also produces 12.6 strikeouts and only 2.3 walks per nine innings during that five-season sample.

Why you should back the Tigers

New York is off to a slow start on offense. The Yankees have only 30 runs in 10 games, hitting into the most double plays (10) in the American League. New York has an unsightly .366 slugging percentage with only two stolen bases. From there, Cole hasn't been his normal self, struggling to a 5.59 ERA in two starts in 2022.

On the Tigers side, Detroit has a top-three walk rate in the American League to begin the season, and they project for strong run prevention. Detroit's bullpen has a 2.97 ERA to begin the season, allowing only 2.52 walks and 0.69 home runs per nine innings. The Tigers also have a solid starting pitching option in 27-year-old left-hander Tyler Alexander. Alexander is dominant against left-handed batters, allowing a .586 OPS in his career, and he produced a rock-solid 3.81 ERA across more than 106 innings in 2021.

How to make Yankees vs. Tigers picks

