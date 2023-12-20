The holidays are drawing ever nearer, but there's still time for Major League Baseball teams to make some noise. Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the top free agent left on the market, while there are a ton of notable names left on the trade market. The rumors, then, will keep flowing like water for at least a few days longer.

Dodgers weighing big offer for Yamamoto

The Dodgers have already landed one major free agent this winter, signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year pact worth $700 million. (That deal included historic deferrals that greatly reduce its present net value.) They also acquired one of the top players on the trade market in right-handed Tyler Glasnow.

Andrew Friedman and company might not be done shopping at the top of the market, however, as the Dodgers are reportedly readying a massive offer for the aforementioned Yamamoto. Here's what Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday night:

The team also is believed to be considering a bid of $250 million to $300 million for Yamamoto, according to a person with knowledge of the plans but unauthorized to speak publicly, a sign of its intention to compete for another free agent attracting plenty of other big-market suitors such as the Mets and New York Yankees.

The exact state of bidding for Yamamoto is unclear, but several league sources have indicated to CBS Sports in recent weeks that they expect him to net a contract worth more than $300 million. Even if that proves overzealous, he's all but certain to shatter Masahiro Tanaka's record (of $155 million) for the largest deal signed by an incoming Japanese pitcher.

Red Sox, Giants still in contention for Yamamoto

Speaking of Yamamoto, the Red Sox "are still very much in the mix," according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffery and Chad Jennings. The Giants, too, are believed to remain in the hunt, having met with him last week in San Francisco, again according to The Athletic. Both teams have an obvious need for a front-of-the-rotation starter.

The Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees have been believed to be the frontrunners for Yamamoto throughout the process. We'll see if that remains the case as the end nears. Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to sign.