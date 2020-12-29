For the second consecutive year, the UFC's pay-per-view schedule kicks off with a January event headlined by Irish superstar Conor McGregor. In the lightweight main event of UFC 257, McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 clash.

In their first meeting, McGregor took less than two minutes to score a TKO victory. That fight took place at featherweight, but Poirier has come into his own as a lightweight, including a brief run as interim champion after a dominant win over Max Holloway. Poirier has gone on a 10-2 run since the loss to McGregor with one loss coming to Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history.

McGregor has gone 6-2 since the first fight, including winning championships at featherweight and lightweight. He has also retired three times, made a trip to the boxing ring to lose to Floyd Mayweather and found himself in legal trouble of varying degrees. Through it all, he has remained the biggest star in the sport, as evidenced in January 2020 when he returned to the Octagon for the first time since a 2018 loss to Nurmagomedov to knock out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in front of a wildly pro-McGregor crowd. Of note, McGregor's lightweight record in the UFC is just 1-1 with the lone victory coming in a November 2016 title win over Eddie Alvarez.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

UFC 257 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -270 vs. Dustin Poirier +220, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -125 vs. Jessica Eye +105, women's flyweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights



Amanda Ribas -300 vs. Marina Rodriguez +240, women's strawweights

Brad Tavares -160 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +135, middleweights

Ottman Azaitar -165 vs. Matt Frevola +140, lightweights



Shane Burgos -180 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +155, featherweights

Arman Tsarukyan -190 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +160, lightweights



Umar Nurmagomedov -490 vs. Sergey Morozov +370, bantamweights

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweight

Sara McMahon -110 vs. Julianna Pena -110, women's bantamweights

UFC 257 info