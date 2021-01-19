Ahead of his return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 257, Conor McGregor is once again facing potential legal trouble. It was confirmed by ESPN on Tuesday that a woman has filed a multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit against the Irish superstar stemming from alleged undisclosed event in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in High Court in Dublin, Ireland, according to the initial report from The Independent. The woman's lawyer confirmed the lawsuit to ESPN but could not disclose any further details. The woman's mother also filed a separate, smaller lawsuit against McGregor.

The root of the issue was originally investigated by An Garda Siochana (the national police service for the Republic of Ireland), but charges were not filed, as pointed out by McGregor spokesperson Karen J Kessler.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," Kessler said in a statement. "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

McGregor has tangled with the legal system many times over the past several years. In April 2018, McGregor was charged with assault after throwing an equipment dolly into a bus containing Khabib Nurmagomedov and other UFC 223 fighters, injuring several. He was also arrested in March 2019 and charged with strong-armed robbery after allegedly grabbing a phone from a man outside a Miami Beach hotel and breaking it on the ground. He was again arrested in August 2019 after video surfaced of McGregor punching an elderly man in a Dublin pub after the man refused a drink from McGregor.

In September 2020, McGregor was arrested in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure but was released from custody without charge. A 2019 New York Times report stated that McGregor was under investigation in Dublin for multiple allegations of sexual assault.