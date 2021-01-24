Conor McGregor is known for being among the bigger trolls in all of MMA. On his rise to stardom and fame, his quick wit and social media presence made him among the most interesting people in the sport to follow. But when the biggest stars get humbled, the Internet always finds a way to bite back.

McGregor suffered his first professional TKO loss on Saturday in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. In the loss, the camera closed in on McGregor lying on the canvas and appearing to be out cold. He wasn't actually knocked unconscious, but in the age of social media, a screenshot is worth a thousand memes. And some of them were pretty great.

McGregor will need to go back to the drawing board after the loss. The former two-division champion said after the fight that the biggest reason for the loss was inactivity and not having the ability to get consistent cage time. That may change now as he hopes to get in at least two more fights before the year is over.

Poirier, on the other hand, is likely to end up with a title shot after scoring another monstrous victory. The former interim champ is now 11-2 since the loss to McGregor back in 2014.