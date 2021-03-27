UFC 260 is upon us. One of the best heavyweight title fights available is set to take place in the main event when champion Stipe Miocic looks to defend his title once again when he faces top contender Francis Ngannou at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Miocic tamed the beast in their first meeting in 2018 when he used his grappling and wrestling to score a unanimous decision win over the feared striker.

After that loss and a subsequent decision loss to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou has gotten back to his dominant ways with four straight fast knockouts. In fact, Ngannou has stopped his last four opponent in just 2:43 of ring time combined. Now, it's time to see if his game has evolved enough to get past the most accomplished champ in UFC history.

This card was also expected to see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski take on top challenger Brian Ortega, but Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before the card and the bout was rescheduled. Instead, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take on Vicente Luque in the co-main event.

Plus, top prospect at bantamweight "Suga" Sean O'Malley is back when he takes on Thomas Almeida in a featured bout. O'Malley suffered his first pro defeat in a TKO loss to Marlon Vera in his last bout, but he blames a lot of that on a foot injury suffered earlier in the fight. This card will also see the return of women's flyweight Miranda Maverick when she takes on veteran Gillian Robertson.

Below you will find the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, as well as all the news, analysis, updates and info you need to keep up with throughout fight week.

UFC 260 fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou -135 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +115, heavyweight championship

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, welterweight



Sean O'Malley -330 vs. Thomas Almeida +260, bantamweight

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140, women's flyweight

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110, lightweight



Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220, light heavyweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200, welterweight



Michał Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +135, light heavyweight

Omar Morales -195 vs. Shane Young +165, featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100, middleweight

UFC 260 info

Date: March 27

March 27 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ (main card)

ESPN+ (main card) How to watch prelims: fuboTV (try for free)

