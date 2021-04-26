At UFC 262 on May 15, Khabib Nurmagomedov's lengthy reign as the top lightweight in the sport will officially be over. After UFC president Dana White finally accepted Nurmagomedov's retirement, the promotion moved to set a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant championship inside Houston's Toyota Center.

Chandler is coming off an impressive win in his first trip to the Octagon, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January. The win immediately put the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion in the mix at the top of a loaded 155-pound division.

Oliveira is on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive fights, seven of which came by stoppage. The UFC's all-time leader in submission victories made the biggest statement of his career in his most recent outing, dominating Tony Ferguson to win a wide decision at UFC 256 this past December.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time since November 2019 when he takes on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. The fight is the first time in UFC history that a non-title fight will be contested over five rounds outside of the main event slot.

Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 262 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira -125 vs. Michael Chandler +105, lightweight championship

Leon Edwards -400 vs. Nate Diaz +310, welterweight

Beneil Dariush -155 vs. Tony Ferguson +130, lightweight



Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo, women's flyweight



Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza, featherweight



Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight



Jack Hermansson -190 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +160, middleweight



Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko, women's flyweight

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy, lightweight

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov, lightweight

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweight

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz, featherweight

Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight



UFC 262 info