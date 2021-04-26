At UFC 262 on May 15, Khabib Nurmagomedov's lengthy reign as the top lightweight in the sport will officially be over. After UFC president Dana White finally accepted Nurmagomedov's retirement, the promotion moved to set a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant championship inside Houston's Toyota Center.
Chandler is coming off an impressive win in his first trip to the Octagon, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January. The win immediately put the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion in the mix at the top of a loaded 155-pound division.
Oliveira is on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive fights, seven of which came by stoppage. The UFC's all-time leader in submission victories made the biggest statement of his career in his most recent outing, dominating Tony Ferguson to win a wide decision at UFC 256 this past December.
In the co-main event, Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time since November 2019 when he takes on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. The fight is the first time in UFC history that a non-title fight will be contested over five rounds outside of the main event slot.
Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC 262 fight card, odds
- Charles Oliveira -125 vs. Michael Chandler +105, lightweight championship
- Leon Edwards -400 vs. Nate Diaz +310, welterweight
- Beneil Dariush -155 vs. Tony Ferguson +130, lightweight
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo, women's flyweight
- Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza, featherweight
- Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight
- Jack Hermansson -190 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +160, middleweight
- Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko, women's flyweight
- Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy, lightweight
- Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov, lightweight
- Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweight
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz, featherweight
- Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight
UFC 262 info
- Date: May 15
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view