UFC 263 delivered some iconic moments. The event saw one champion return to glory after a bid to claim a second belt, a new champion crowned in a bruising war and a fan favorite nearly steal the show in the final moments.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looked like the titleholder of old with his unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in the main event. Adesanya, who failed in his bid to become a two-division champ in March, outpaced Vettori over five rounds in their rematch from 2018. Now, the Kiwi has his eyes set on another rematch, this time with the man he won the title from in Robert Whittaker.

Elsewhere, a new champ was crowned at 125 pounds when Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event. Moreno, who went the distance with Figueiredo in December as the two fought to a draw, looked even better as he secured the rear naked choke to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history.

It was a busy fight week around the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Catch up on all the action you may have missed below.

UFC 263 fight card, results

UFC 263 Countdown