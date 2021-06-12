Eight days after picking up a 72-second knockout win at LFA 109, Terrance McKinney outdid himself in his UFC debut, scoring a knockout win over Matt Frevola in just seven seconds. The fight was a part of the early preliminary card for UFC 263 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

McKinney opened the fight with a pinpoint one-two combo, snapping Frevola's head back with a jab before dropping him with a follow-up right hand. Five hammerfists on the ground later and the fight was over, with McKinney scoring the fastest knockout in the history of the lightweight division.

Unfortunately, McKinney seemed to seriously injure his knee in the moments following the fight. After pushing himself to the top of the Octagon, McKinney dropped down and landed awkwardly, clutching at his knee and needing to be placed on a stool before the post-fight interview.

McKinney may end up with a big Performance of the Night bonus to soothe the pain of the injury, coming just two seconds from tying the record for fastest UFC knockout ever, currently held by Jorge Masvidal for his five-second knockout of Ben Askren.

Masvidal acknowledged McKinney's efforts after McKinney's knockout.