UFC returns to PPV this weekend with its latest offering that features a pair of title fights. The promotion heads around the globe to Singapore, where the Octagon will touch down in Kallang and feature title fights in both the light heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions. Light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira will welcome his first challenger to the throne when he battles knockout artist Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira, 42, will look to continue his amazing career renaissance against the all-action star from the Czech Republic. The Brazilian champion has won six straight fights to reach this point, including a submission of Jan Blachowicz to claim the title last year. Prochazka, meanwhile, will make just his third walk to the Octagon after dispatching of both Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes with violent TKOs. Prochazka has won 12 straight bouts with his last defeat coming on New Year's Eve 2015.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 275 from Singapore on Saturday night below.

CBS Sports will have you covered all week long with complete coverage of UFC 275 following all the latest breaking news and analysis around the event. Stay tuned to this page for everything you need to know from Singapore, including the complete fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook below.

UFC 275 fight card, odds, results

Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +170, light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -625 vs. Talia Santos +450, women's flyweight championship

Zhang Weili -165 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +140, women's strawweight

Andre Fiahlo -145 vs. Jake Matthews +120, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Ramazan Emeev +135, welterweight



Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via first-round knockout (punch)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round TKO (punches)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 275 info

Date: June 11

June 11 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 275 countdown