This wasn't the card UFC originally had in mind when it put together Saturday's UFC 279 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, but the revamped lineup following a shocking weigh-in fiasco turned out to be one heck of an interesting (if not, outright bizarre) upgrade.

Nate Diaz fought out his UFC contract after 15 years but did so by defeating replacement opponent -- and fellow action hero -- Tony Ferguson via a fourth-round submission. Khamzat Chimaev, who was bumped to the co-main event after missing weight by 8.5 pounds and setting off a ripple effect of chaos on Friday, demolished Kevin Holland to save face the best way he knew how.

With so much craziness to sort through, let's take a closer look at the biggest takeaways from this weekend's event inside T-Mobile Arena.

1. This was the UFC exit a legend like Nate Diaz deserved

Let's just say the MMA gods were smiling down upon Diaz this week. Forced to accept literally the toughest matchup available to him in order to snap a 15-month layoff and fight out his deal, Diaz found some much-needed good karma when the -1100 favorite Chimaev was forced to halt his weight cut on the advice of doctors. The original UFC 279 main event provided the likely potential that Diaz would see his celebrity brand trampled upon on the way out in a move that was certainly shrewd matchmaking by the promotion in hopes of making Chimaev a star, but sadly typical of the love/hate relationship Diaz, and older brother Nick, have long had with the organization. Instead, Diaz was sent off as a conquering hero after enduring damaging leg strikes from Ferguson until he was able to finalize matters with a guillotine choke. It was poetic justice for Diaz, who left the door open for an eventual UFC return during a post-fight interview in which he also gave love to Dana White. But it's time for him to test his brand on the open market, with a boxing superfight against Jake Paul the likely focus of newfound free agency.

2. Overweight or not, Khamzat Chimaev is as scary as ever

It will take some time for Chimaev to rebuild the goodwill of the UFC fan base after what happened this week, including his pro wrestling heel turn in his post-fight interview. But the destructive manner in which Chimaev ignored Kevin Holland's attempt to touch gloves at the start of Round 1, only to instantly take him down and begin his execution, was a great start. Chimaev went untouched in mauling Holland and forcing him to tap via D'Arce choke just over two minutes in. The 180-pound catchweight bout was contested at the middle ground between the welterweight and middleweight divisions, serving as a grim reminder that the native of Chechnya, Russia, remains a legitimate threat to both titles. Yes, Holland deserves credit for his role in saving the card by being willing to fight Chimaev in a five-round bout, two days after the final press conference was canceled because the two fighters brawled backstage. But Chimaev made him look like he didn't belong in the same cage as him in a manner so convincing that it does bring into question that the Gilbert Burns fight in April was only close because Chimaev allowed it to be by eschewing his gameplan in order to brawl and prove his toughness. Will Chimaev's mishap on the scales mean he will have to wait a bit longer for his first title shot as punishment? It's possible, especially because UFC might have fears a similar weight issue might happen again, only worse, with the title at stake. But it's just as likely he fights the winner next of a proposed Leon Edwards-Kamaru Usman trilogy bout for the welterweight crown regardless.

3. Admit it, the last 48 hours of "MMA Twilight Zone" was intoxicating

The UFC is often at its best when forced to scramble, which is why this week's crazy turn of events brought back similar memories to fight week fiascos from UFC 200 and UFC 223. But even compared to those unforgettable days leading up to fight week, UFC 279 felt bizarrely unique unto itself. There wasn't just a backstage brawl and a shocking failure on the scales. It was also about Diaz outslicking the UFC machine and an insane Friday afternoon that left fans and UFC brass alike forced to play fantasy matchmaker when imagining how to prevent a disaster. Only, UFC actually succeeded in improving the card immensely simply by swapping partners in the three biggest fights. With the pre-fight narratives changing so rapidly, the feeling of excitement that came with it was addicting. That doesn't mean it wasn't weird, especially during the main event when Diaz and Ferguson devolved in Round 3 to trading antics involving turning their backs and threatening to quit.

4. No good deed goes unrewarded for Li Jingliang

Of the six fighters forced to switch opponents in the aftermath of Chimaev missing weight, Jingliang was the only one who accepted a legitimately more difficult fight. Originally scheduled to face a faded Tony Ferguson, the native of China instead welcomed fellow rising welterweight contender Daniel Rodriguez, and willingly did so despite the fact that D-Rod would hold a 10-pound weight advantage because his original fight was set for a 180-pound catchweight. Those close to the fallout celebrated Jingliang's willingness to fight as the reason the fight card was saved. Visibly in the best shape of his career, Jingliang then fought an incredibly disciplined and smart fight to seemingly outpoint Rodriguez from distance only to lose via disputed split decision. This could've been the breakthrough moment of Jingliang's career so far and proof of his growth since a demonstrative loss to Chimaev. Mind you, this was the same week Jingliang had shared a picture on social media of the custom new suit he had purchased for Thursday's press conference only to see the event canceled following a backstage brawl between Holland and Chimaev.

5. Chris Barnett is unquestionably your new favorite UFC fighter

The fact that "Beastboy" failed to make the 265-pound heavyweight limit before the fight (forfeiting a percentage of his purse) was long forgotten by the time Barnett rallied to finish Jake Collier after a disastrous start. The celebration that followed, featuring his signature front flip onto his rear, was nothing compared to the emotional promo he delivered directly after thanking the fans. Barnett is among the most relatable fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon and his unique mixture of charisma, toughness, humility and sneaky athleticism have made him a must-see folk hero.