Khamzat Chiamev made it a short night in Las Vegas. Chimaev tuned out deafening boos from the crowd inside T-Mobile Arena and submitted Kevin Holland in the first round in the co-main event of UFC 279 on Saturday.

There was a lot of animosity between Chimaev and Holland during Fight Week, including a physical altercation backstage that forced UFC president Dana White to cancel Thursday's pre-fight press conference.

Chimaev leaned into his bread and butter by initiating an explosive takedown as soon as the fight started. Holland repeatedly rolled through as Chimaev held on. Multiple cycles on the ground made for exciting viewing. Chimaev glued himself to Holland and gradually improved his position. It was a D'arce choke that secured Chimaev the submission finish at 2:13 of Round 1. Chimaev did not absorb a single strike in the Holland fight -- the fourth time he has achieved such a feat under the UFC banner.

"Say something now!" Chimaev said during his post-fight interview. "I'm the most dangerous guy here. I'll kill everyone!"

Rogan questioned Chimaev about his significant weight miss that led to three fights being shuffled on the UFC 279 main card. Chimaev was originally scheduled to headline a welterweight fight against Nate Diaz before tipping the scales at 178.5 pounds for a bout contested at a maximum of 171 pounds. Chimaev's response was prompt and to the point.

"I don't care about that shit. I killed that guy!" Chimaev said.

Chimaev improved to 12-0 overall and has notched six successful wins inside the Octagon. He is currently the No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender and has competed twice at middleweight during his time with the promotion.